Thursday, March 16, 2023

Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant staff refuse to train Russian workers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 14, 2023 9:50 pm
Ukrainian workers at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant refused to train workers from the Kalinin nuclear plant in Russia's Tver Oblast, according to Energoatom. 

The state nuclear energy operator reported on Feb. 14 that the Russian workers lack the knowledge and skills to operate the nuclear plant. 

Ukrainian workers have faced threats, torture, blackmail, and constant intimidation at the hands of Russian forces since they seized the plant in March 2022.

On Dec. 8, Energoatom reported that the Russian occupying forces "severely beat" the head of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s department of social programs, Oleksii Trubenkov, and his deputy Yurii Androsov in front of other employees and then took them away. Russian troops also detained Kostiantyn Beiner, the plant’s shift chief, who is directly responsible for nuclear and radiation safety.

Energoatom continues to praise the Ukrainian workers for refusing to cooperate with the enemy and promised that they would be paid the promised wages and bonuses.

Russian forces have consistently used the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as a military base to launch attacks on neighboring Ukrainian cities.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced on Feb. 10 that he held talks with Russian officials about the need to implement a nuclear safety and security protection zone around Europe's largest nuclear plant. Grossi also stressed the need for a rotation of a team of experts from the IAEA.

"For the sake of nuclear safety and security in Ukraine and beyond, I will continue my efforts until the zone has become a reality,” said Grossi. "The situation around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant remains volatile and unpredictable, as it is an active combat zone."

