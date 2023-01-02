Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 2, 2023

Emergency Service: Estonia supplies Ukraine with demining equipment

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 2:47 pm
The Estonian Rescue Council has provided demining equipment to Ukraine and trained emergency workers on its use, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported on Jan. 2. 

According to the service’s head, Serhii Kruk, about 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined due to Russia’s full-scale war, which is over twice the size of Austria. 

Cases of doors, household items, and even dead bodies being rigged with booby traps have been recorded in liberated territories across Ukraine. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s “mine terror” would have to be resisted for many years. 

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur announced on Dec. 23 that his country would provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package, mostly containing personal equipment. 

According to Pevkur, Estonia has already supplied Ukraine with weapons and various military equipment worth more than 1 billion euros since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

