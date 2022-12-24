Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Estonia to send Ukraine new military aid package

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 12:52 pm
The Estonian government has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package, according to the country's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, cited by Unian news agency.

"The package mostly concerns personal equipment because this is what the Ukrainians specifically asked us for," said Pevkur. 

According to the minister, the new package will include winter field uniforms, personal protective equipment, and drones. 

Pevkur added that Estonia has already supplied Ukraine with weapons and various military equipment worth more than 1 billion euros since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. 

According to the media outlet ERR, Estonian President Alar Karis said on Dec. 19 that there was no need to talk about peace or ceasefire in Ukraine before Russia is defeated. 

The Estonian parliament condemned Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories and voted to declare Russia "a terrorist regime" on Oct. 18.

