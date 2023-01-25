Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

EBDR, Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 25 million euros in aid for agricultural sector

January 25, 2023
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced on Jan. 24 a new joint initiative with the government of the Netherlands to protect Ukraine’s agricultural business sector and preserve global food security.

The support includes the provision of a 25 million euro fund for grants to assist private companies operating in critical agricultural-related industries.

The agreement on the guarantee was signed in London with hopes to “overcome the looming global food prices,” Dutch Ministry of Finance Robin Uyterlinde said.

Last year, the Netherlands provided a 70 million euro grant support to the EBDR loan to Ukrenergo. The grant was used to repair infrastructure that was bombed by Russian forces. 

