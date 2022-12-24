Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Dozens of countries allocate financial aid to support ‘Grain from Ukraine’ program

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 6:54 pm
Leaders of more than 20 countries announced during the International Summit on Food Security in Kyiv on Nov. 26 that their countries will allocate money for "Grain From Ukraine," a program designed to deliver Ukrainian grain to the poorest countries in Africa.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has raised around $150 million for the initiative, including donations from Poland, Belgium, France, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, and Canada.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the program initiated by Zelensky “greatly contributes to ensuring global food security.”

Prime ministers of Poland, Lithuania and Belgium, as well as the president of Hungary attended the summit in person, while the leaders of Germany and France addressed the summit in pre-recorded videos.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

