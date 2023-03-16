Deputy Defense Minister: Russia’s tactics becoming more and more ‘terroristic’

Due to the lack of success at the frontline, Russia is becoming “desperate,” making their tactics more and more terroristic, says Lt Gen First Deputy Minister of Defense, Oleksandr Pavliuk at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the Head of State, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians are in despair, due to the lack of success at the front, their tactics are becoming more and more terrorist, they are shelling the regions, killing the civilian population, destroying the infrastructure,” said Pavliuk.

He added that with the liberation of occupied territories, life is being restored. “We are fighting for the people who lived and continue living in the settlements that the enemy tried to capture. We have a huge responsibility to do everything to restore safe conditions there,” Pavliuk emphasized.

Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian cities, causing the death of civilians. As of March 5, thirteen people have been killed in the March 2 Zaporizhzhia missile attack.