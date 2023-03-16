Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Deputy Defense Minister: Russia’s tactics becoming more and more ‘terroristic’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 10:49 am
Share

Due to the lack of success at the frontline, Russia is becoming “desperate,” making their tactics more and more terroristic, says Lt Gen First Deputy Minister of Defense, Oleksandr Pavliuk at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the Head of State, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians are in despair, due to the lack of success at the front, their tactics are becoming more and more terrorist, they are shelling the regions, killing the civilian population, destroying the infrastructure,” said Pavliuk.

He added that with the liberation of occupied territories, life is being restored. “We are fighting for the people who lived and continue living in the settlements that the enemy tried to capture. We have a huge responsibility to do everything to restore safe conditions there,” Pavliuk emphasized.

Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian cities, causing the death of civilians. As of March 5, thirteen people have been killed in the March 2 Zaporizhzhia missile attack.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK