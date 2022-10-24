Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates over 90 settlements in Kherson Oblast

October 24, 2022 4:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The population of these settlements exceeds 12,000 people, the Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 24. "Stabilization measures are implemented" in liberated villages and towns, it stated.

On Oct. 23, Natalia Humeniuk, Operational Command "South" spokeswoman, said that Russian troops are relocating to the left bank of the Dnipro River as Ukrainian forces approach the city of Kherson.

According to the National Resistance Center, Russia plans to leave the city without mobile connection, television and radio broadcasting to create an information blockade in Kherson during Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

However, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's intelligence chief, thinks that Russian troops are only creating an illusion that they are leaving Kherson; instead, they are bringing new military units there to prepare for defense.

