Death toll in Russian missile attack on Dnipro rises to 40.

A Russian missile attack that destroyed a section of an apartment building in Dnipro killed at least 40 people on Jan. 14, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Jan. 16, citing the regional military administration.

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, 39 people have been rescued from the scene of the attack. At least 75 people in total were injured, including 14 children.

As of early morning on Jan. 16, at least 35 people were still missing.

A Russian missile hit an apartment block in a residential neighborhood in Dnipro, a city of 1 million people in central Ukraine, early in the afternoon of Jan. 14.