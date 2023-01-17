Death toll in Dnipro apartment complex strike rises to 45.

The death toll of Russia's Jan. 14 attack on an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 45, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Another child has been found among those killed, Reznichenko said.

At least six children were killed in the attack.

The strike also left 79 injured, and the death toll could still rise as dozens of people are still missing, and the rescue mission continues.

Three days after a Russian Kh-22 missile struck the apartment building, rescuers continued to work to retrieve people from the rubble.