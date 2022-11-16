Support us
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

CNN: Ukraine tells US, allies it attempted missile interception near site of Polish strike

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 5:46 pm
Ukraine’s military has informed the U.S. and its allies that it tried to intercept a Russian missile near and during the timeframe of the missile strike in Poland on Nov. 15, CNN reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. It is currently unclear as to whether the missile that hit Poland was the same missile that Ukraine’s military attempted to intercept. Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden said it is “unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it [!the!] was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
