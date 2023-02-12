Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Civilian injured following Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 5:40 am
A 35-year-old man received shrapnel wounds after Russian forces struck the northeastern part of Kharkiv late on Feb. 11. Three missiles were fired at the city, damaging an infrastructure facility, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said

The man is being treated at a local hospital. 

The previous day, Russia unleashed another mass missile strike targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The strike resulted in eight injuries in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the governor. 

Ukraine’s Air Force reported it had downed 61 out of 71 missiles fired on Feb. 10. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

