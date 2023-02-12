Civilian injured following Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

A 35-year-old man received shrapnel wounds after Russian forces struck the northeastern part of Kharkiv late on Feb. 11. Three missiles were fired at the city, damaging an infrastructure facility, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The man is being treated at a local hospital.

The previous day, Russia unleashed another mass missile strike targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The strike resulted in eight injuries in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the governor.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported it had downed 61 out of 71 missiles fired on Feb. 10.

