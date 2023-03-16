Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

City Council: Russian ammunition warehouse destroyed in occupied Mariupol

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 22, 2023 10:24 am
A Russian ammunition warehouse was destroyed in temporarily-occupied Mariupol on Feb. 21, says the Mariupol City Council. 

The warehouse was located in the central district near the airport.

On Feb. 21, the city council reported at least 11 explosions starting around 10:33 PM. 

Mariupol, located on the Azov Sea in Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since May 2022, following a three-month-long siege that left most of the city destroyed. 

The city council also reported on Feb. 17 that Russians had begun a new wave of forced mobilization amongst the remaining men in the city. 



We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

