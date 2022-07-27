Canadian Armed Forces: ‘Russia likely no longer has the military capability to achieve its ambitions in Ukraine'
July 22, 2022 5:59 am
The Canadian Armed Forces cited considerable personnel and equipment losses as reasons for waning Russian military capability in a series of tweets on July 21. They also noted that the Kremlin is now forced to “scale down its strategic objectives” while justifying its limited territorial gains with new rationale.