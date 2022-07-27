Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 22, 2022 5:59 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Canadian Armed Forces cited considerable personnel and equipment losses as reasons for waning Russian military capability in a series of tweets on July 21. They also noted that the Kremlin is now forced to “scale down its strategic objectives” while justifying its limited territorial gains with new rationale.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
