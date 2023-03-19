Canada sends armored recovery vehicle to Ukraine

Canada sent Ukraine an armored recovery vehicle, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand revealed on March 18.

A video posted by Anand on Instagram showed a video of a cargo plane being loaded with a vehicle that appears to be a Bergepanzer 3, which can tow heavy armor, transport or evacuate troops and clear obstacles.

"More Canadian military aid is en route to Ukraine," Anand wrote on Instagram. “We’re providing an armored recovery vehicle to help Ukraine sustain the heavy armour that we’ve donated.”

“Ukraine will win – and we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

A day prior, Anand confirmed a new tranche of military aid to Ukraine, including artillery munitions and air defense missiles. Canada also pledged to send training ammunition for the Leopard 1 tanks Germany promised to supply.Canada has committed eight Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, four of which have reportedly been delivered to Poland.