Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Canada sends armored recovery vehicle to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 10:49 pm
Share

Canada sent Ukraine an armored recovery vehicle, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand revealed on March 18.

A video posted by Anand on Instagram showed a video of a cargo plane being loaded with a vehicle that appears to be a Bergepanzer 3, which can tow heavy armor, transport or evacuate troops and clear obstacles.

"More Canadian military aid is en route to Ukraine," Anand wrote on Instagram. “We’re providing an armored recovery vehicle to help Ukraine sustain the heavy armour that we’ve donated.”

“Ukraine will win – and we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

A day prior, Anand confirmed a new tranche of military aid to Ukraine, including artillery munitions and air defense missiles. Canada also pledged to send training ammunition for the Leopard 1 tanks Germany promised to supply.Canada has committed eight Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, four of which have reportedly been delivered to Poland.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK