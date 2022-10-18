Canada imposes fresh sanctions against Russian propagandists
October 18, 2022 2:51 am
Canada imposed on Oct. 17 sanctions on 34 individuals and one entity "complicit in the dissemination of Russian disinformation and propaganda," Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry said. "These individuals and entity assist the Russian regime in undermining the principles of state sovereignty and are responsible for spreading false narratives that serve as pretexts for the Russian regime’s unjustifiable war," the ministry said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.