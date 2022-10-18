Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Canada imposes fresh sanctions against Russian propagandists

October 18, 2022 2:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Canada imposed on Oct. 17 sanctions on 34 individuals and one entity "complicit in the dissemination of Russian disinformation and propaganda," Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry said. "These individuals and entity assist the Russian regime in undermining the principles of state sovereignty and are responsible for spreading false narratives that serve as pretexts for the Russian regime’s unjustifiable war," the ministry said. 

