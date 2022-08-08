Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 8, 2022

externalBulgaria, Latvia cease issuing visas to Russians

This item is part of our running news digest

August 6, 2022 3:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Bulgarian consular service in Moscow has reportedly temporarily suspended the acceptance of visa documents for Russian tourists and real estate owners due to “extraordinary circumstances.” Latvia’s embassy in Russia has also stopped accepting visa applications from Russian citizens for an indefinite period, except for those attending the funeral of a close relative, according to Latvian news site Delfi.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok