Bulgaria, Latvia cease issuing visas to Russians
This item is part of our running news digest
August 6, 2022 3:00 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Bulgarian consular service in Moscow has reportedly temporarily suspended the acceptance of visa documents for Russian tourists and real estate owners due to “extraordinary circumstances.” Latvia’s embassy in Russia has also stopped accepting visa applications from Russian citizens for an indefinite period, except for those attending the funeral of a close relative, according to Latvian news site Delfi.