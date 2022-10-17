Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
British Prime Minister to call urgent meeting of NATO leaders after Russia's latest attacks

October 11, 2022 3:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
British Prime Minister Liz Truss will join a virtual gathering of Group of Seven leaders, which will also include Ukrainian President Zelensky, on Oct. 11. 

Truss will ask countries "to maintain biting sanctions" against Russia and will call for a full meeting of NATO leaders in the coming days, according to a statement by the prime minister's office. 

