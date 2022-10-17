British Prime Minister to call urgent meeting of NATO leaders after Russia's latest attacks
October 11, 2022 3:45 am
British Prime Minister Liz Truss will join a virtual gathering of Group of Seven leaders, which will also include Ukrainian President Zelensky, on Oct. 11.
Truss will ask countries "to maintain biting sanctions" against Russia and will call for a full meeting of NATO leaders in the coming days, according to a statement by the prime minister's office.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.