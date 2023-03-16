British Intelligence: Pressure mounting on Russian forces nearing anniversary of full-scale invasion

British Intelligence reported on Feb. 20 that "regardless of the reality on the ground," Russian forces will likely claim the capture of Bakhmut around the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

The report indicated that the Russian offensive is continuing in the directions of Vuhledar, Kremina, and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, with Russian forces suffering heavy casualties. Due to the number of casualties, British Intelligence predicts that Russia's 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades are "likely combat ineffective."

According to the report, tensions within Russian leadership are likely to escalate should Russian forces fail to make significant gains during their offensive in the spring.