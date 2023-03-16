Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

British intelligence: Russia steps up attacks on civilian infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 21, 2023 11:52 am
Share

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 21 an increasing trend of Russian attacks on medical and educational facilities in Ukraine, which they attribute to Russia's "indiscriminate use of artillery and other area weapons systems."

This conclusion follows the latest civilian casualty numbers provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Feb. 13. 

As of Feb. 13, the OHCHR had recorded a total of 18,955 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 7,199 killed and 11,756 injured.  

According to the OHCHR, there were an estimated 697 deaths in January 2023 alone. 

The British Defense Ministry that there are estimates of over 16,000 civilians having been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK