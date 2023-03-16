British intelligence: Russia steps up attacks on civilian infrastructure

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 21 an increasing trend of Russian attacks on medical and educational facilities in Ukraine, which they attribute to Russia's "indiscriminate use of artillery and other area weapons systems."

This conclusion follows the latest civilian casualty numbers provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Feb. 13.

As of Feb. 13, the OHCHR had recorded a total of 18,955 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 7,199 killed and 11,756 injured.

According to the OHCHR, there were an estimated 697 deaths in January 2023 alone.

The British Defense Ministry that there are estimates of over 16,000 civilians having been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion.