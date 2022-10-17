Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
BREAKING: AP says US will give Ukraine 18 more HIMARS

September 28, 2022 8:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
BREAKING: AP says US will give Ukraine 18 more HIMARSU.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers fire salvoes during the "African Lion" military exercise in the Grier Labouihi region in southeastern Morocco on June 9, 2021. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Associated Press reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials, that the new U.S. $1.1 billion military aid package will include 18 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and other weapons "to counter drones that Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops."

According to the AP, the announcement of the package is expected later on Sept. 28.

The U.S. has so far provided Ukraine with 16 HIMARS.

The Ukrainian military has been using the systems for precise strikes on Russia's military ammunition depots and supply routes in the occupied territories.

According to U.S. General Mark Milley, Ukrainian military has hit more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS as of Sept. 8.

