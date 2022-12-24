Biden, Zelensky hold phone call ahead of G7 summit
December 12, 2022 1:39 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden late on Dec. 11 ahead of the upcoming Group of 7 summit.
The two discussed further defense cooperation and Ukraine's energy security, as well as Ukraine's "ten-step peace formula."
"I was glad to feel in the conversation that our peace formula was perceived positively. And this adds optimism. The sooner the points of the formula are implemented, the stronger the security guarantees of Ukraine and everyone in Europe will be," Zelensky said of the conversation with Biden.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.