Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Biden, Zelensky hold phone call ahead of G7 summit

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 12, 2022 1:39 am
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden late on Dec. 11 ahead of the upcoming Group of 7 summit. 

The two discussed further defense cooperation and Ukraine's energy security, as well as Ukraine's "ten-step peace formula."

"I was glad to feel in the conversation that our peace formula was perceived positively. And this adds optimism. The sooner the points of the formula are implemented, the stronger the security guarantees of Ukraine and everyone in Europe will be," Zelensky said of the conversation with Biden.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK