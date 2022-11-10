Biden: Russia's order to withdraw from Kherson shows 'real problems' with military
November 10, 2022 3:38 am
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Nov. 9 that it was interesting Russia had waited until after the U.S. congressional elections were over to announce the withdrawal from Kherson. "This decision is evidence that the Russian army has big problems."
Moscow announced on Nov. 9 the withdrawal of its forces from the right bank of the Dnipro River, including the city of Kherson.
