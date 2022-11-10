Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, November 10, 2022

Biden: Russia's order to withdraw from Kherson shows 'real problems' with military

November 10, 2022 3:38 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Nov. 9 that it was interesting Russia had waited until after the U.S. congressional elections were over to announce the withdrawal from Kherson. "This decision is evidence that the Russian army has big problems." 

Moscow announced on Nov. 9 the withdrawal of its forces from the right bank of the Dnipro River, including the city of Kherson. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok