Belgium signs declaration supporting Ukraine’s move towards EU, NATO membership
November 27, 2022 12:16 am
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a joint declaration on Nov. 26 in support of Ukraine’s move toward EU and NATO membership. “This document certifies Belgium’s support for our movement towards full membership in the European Union and NATO,” Zelensky said.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.