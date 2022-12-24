Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Belgium signs declaration supporting Ukraine’s move towards EU, NATO membership

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 12:16 am
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a joint declaration on Nov. 26 in support of Ukraine’s move toward EU and NATO membership. “This document certifies Belgium’s support for our movement towards full membership in the European Union and NATO,” Zelensky said.

