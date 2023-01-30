Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 30, 2023

BBC: Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike in run-up to Russia's invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 30, 2023 4:51 am
Share

Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike after he warned the war would be an "utter catastrophe" during a "very long" call in February 2022.

In a BBC documentary that is scheduled to air on BBC 2 on Jan. 30Johnson said of his exchange with Putin: "He said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute' or something like that. ...But I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate."

Johnson said he warned Putin that invading Ukraine would "lead to Western sanctions and more NATO troops on Russia's borders." He also tried to deter Russian military action by telling Putin that Ukraine would not join NATO "for the foreseeable future," according to BBC. 

The documentary "Putin Vs the West" examines Putin's interactions with world leaders. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK