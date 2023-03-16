Authorities: Russian attacks killed 6 civilians in 9 regions on Feb. 17

Russian attacks were reported in nine out of Ukraine's 25 regions on Feb. 17, according to the authorities.

These include Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts.

At least six civilians were killed, and ten were injured, according to the regional authorities.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported early on Feb. 18 that three civilians were killed and five were wounded, including one in the embattled city of Bakhmut.

Russian forces launched a missile attack against the town of Pokrovsk, damaging houses and the central square.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in three settlements in Luhansk Oblast.

No casualties were reported in the region.

Russian forces shelled 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure. No casualties were reported, according to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian shelling injured one civilian.

It damaged houses, power grids, and gas pipelines in the Nikopol and Marhanets districts across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russian forces struck the town of Vovhansk and shelled at least 15 settlements in the northeastern region, damaging houses, medical facilities, and a hospital.

One civilian was killed near Kupiansk, and one was injured near Kharkiv.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had shelled the southern region 65 times over the past day, using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, mortars, and drones.

One civilian was killed, and three were injured.

The governor of Mykolaiv Oblast, Vitaliy Kim, said Russian forces shelled Ochakiv with multiple launch rocket systems, damaging houses. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces shelled Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts 54 times with mortars, self-propelled howitzers and multiple launch rocket systems. According to the Northern Command of Ukraine’s military, no casualties were reported.