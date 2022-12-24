Authorities: 37 of 40 Russian missiles aimed at Kyiv shot down on Dec. 16

Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 37 of approximately 40 missiles that Russia fired at Kyiv early on Dec. 16, in “one of the largest missile attacks” thus far aimed at the capital, Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Kyiv was under attack during Russia's seventh large-scale missile strike on energy infrastructure across Ukraine. In total, Russia launched more than 60 missiles at targets across Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 16, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Explosions occurred across Kyiv, on both the left and the right banks of the Dnipro River, during the strike, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Further details of the attack have not been revealed yet.

As of 1 p.m., “many areas” of Kyiv are still left without water and heating, while emergency power outages continue in the city, head of the administration Serhiy Popko said, adding that repair is underway. He added that public transport, including subway, trams, and trolleybuses, has temporarily halted operations.

The number of casualties is still being processed. The administration said in a statement that one person in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, was wounded. Residents who suffered minor injuries were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

