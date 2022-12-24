Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Austria adopts resolution calling Holodomor in Ukraine 'terrible crime'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 18, 2022 5:33 am
The National Council of Austria adopted a resolution calling the Holodomor, a deliberately created famine that Joseph Stalin orchestrated 90 years ago in Ukraine in 1932-1933 a "terrible crime" of the Stalinist regime, according to the Ukrinform news website. 

The document "On the prevention of hunger and scarcity as a weapon of war against the civilian population" was adopted unanimously.

The signatories from different parliamentary factions declared their recognition of the "horrible crime of the Holodomor." They emphasized the importance of the contribution of such recognition to the analysis of the crimes of the 20th century as a central element in understanding the past. The resolution also notes the "use of hunger as a weapon in the current Russian war against Ukraine."

