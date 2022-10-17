Australia imposes further sanctions on Russian officials, proxies
October 2, 2022 6:11 am
Australia announced on Oct. 2 new sanctions against 28 Russian proxies, ministers, and senior officials, according to a statement by Australia's Foreign Ministry.
Among those sanctioned are "individuals who are flouting international law to legitimize Russia's illegal actions in Ukraine through sham referenda, disinformation, and intimidation," the statement read.
