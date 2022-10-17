Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Australia imposes further sanctions on Russian officials, proxies

October 2, 2022 6:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Australia announced on Oct. 2 new sanctions against 28 Russian proxies, ministers, and senior officials, according to a statement by Australia's Foreign Ministry. 

Among those sanctioned are "individuals who are flouting international law to legitimize Russia's illegal actions in Ukraine through sham referenda, disinformation, and intimidation," the statement read. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok