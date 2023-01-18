Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

AP: US to allocate $125 million to help Ukraine fix energy grid

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 18, 2023 8:41 pm
The U.S. intends to provide $125 million to Ukraine to help electric repair crews in Ukraine, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) representative Samantha Power told the Associated Press on Jan. 18.

USAID reportedly plans to use the money to buy backup power for the Ukrainian capital’s water, district-heating systems, gas turbine supplies, and transformers.

The current rate of electricity generation covers only three-quarters of the country’s consumption, the state-owned electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo said on Jan. 18.

Emergency shutdowns have been applied to eight regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy, the company added.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine’s energy system has survived ten mass missile attacks and several unmanned aerial vehicle strikes on energy facilities.

Russia also occupies Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, Luhansk Thermal Power Plant, Vuglehirskaya Thermal Power Plant, and Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, putting a substantial strain on Ukraine’s energy system.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
