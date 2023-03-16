Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Air Force: Ukraine downs 2 out of 4 Russian cruise missiles launched on Feb. 18

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 12:06 pm
Ukraine’s air defense downed two out of the four Russian missiles launched on Feb. 18, according to Ukraine's Air Force. 

Russia launched Kalibre cruise missiles from the Black Sea, the military said. 

The report says that the threat of Russian missile strikes remains in Ukraine. 

Khmelnytsky Oblast Governor Serhiy Hamaliy reported two explosions in the regional capital in the morning of Feb. 18. 

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been the primary weapons Russia has used to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. 

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that Russia is close to running out of its stockpile but added that it can still continue to produce 20 Kalibrs per month. 

Russia boasted in December that it would never run out of these missiles. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

