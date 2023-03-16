Air Force: Ukraine downs 2 out of 4 Russian cruise missiles launched on Feb. 18

Ukraine’s air defense downed two out of the four Russian missiles launched on Feb. 18, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Russia launched Kalibre cruise missiles from the Black Sea, the military said.

The report says that the threat of Russian missile strikes remains in Ukraine.

Khmelnytsky Oblast Governor Serhiy Hamaliy reported two explosions in the regional capital in the morning of Feb. 18.

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been the primary weapons Russia has used to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that Russia is close to running out of its stockpile but added that it can still continue to produce 20 Kalibrs per month.

Russia boasted in December that it would never run out of these missiles.



