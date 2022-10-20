14 kamikaze drones destroyed in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight
October 20, 2022 8:38 am
Ukraine's Southern Air Command reported that overnight on Oct. 20, Russian forces again attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. The command said 14 were shot down by Ukraine's military, as well as the National Guard and police.
