14 kamikaze drones destroyed in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight

October 20, 2022 8:38 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Southern Air Command reported that overnight on Oct. 20, Russian forces again attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. The command said 14 were shot down by Ukraine's military, as well as the National Guard and police.

