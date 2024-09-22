The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, F-16, Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon
Edit post

Ukraine awaits Mirage 2000 jets, in talks about Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2024 7:13 PM 2 min read
Saab JAS-39C Gripen at Airpower 24 in Zeltweg, Austria on Sept. 7, 2024. (Mario Skraban/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Ukraine has an agreement to receive Dassault Mirage 2000 jets. He didn't provide a timeline.

According to the minister, Ukraine is in talks to acquire Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen and the Eurofighter Typhoon fighters.

"Soon we'll have results to announce," Umerov said during an interview aired on national TV on Sept. 22.

"We worked last year on pilot training, on building all the necessary infrastructure, and this year we will focus on how to scale it up enough to have an advantage over the enemy in the air," the minister said.

Sweden takes step toward supplying Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets
Weeks after Ukraine received its first batch of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets from European allies and more than a year after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the start of test trials on Sweden’s prestigious Gripen multipurpose variants, Stockholm signaled that their possible transfer to Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

"These processes are already established but need to be scaled," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 6 that an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets would be transferred to Ukraine, but did not provide a timeline.

Speaking to French TV after the end of the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations in Normandy, Macron also said his country would train Ukrainian pilots.

"Tomorrow we will launch a new cooperation and announce the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine, made by French manufacturer Dassault, and train their Ukrainian pilots in France," he said during a live interview.

The first cohort of Ukrainian pilots have completed Alpha Jet training in France, the French Armed Forces announced on Sept. 20.

Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told Voice of America in an interview published on July 10 that Stockholm is open to providing Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after the "F-16 program is completed."

Ukraine received its first F-16s in August.

Just 10 jets have been delivered so far, according to media reports. Kyiv has been promised at least 79 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium.

Ukraine gave a glimpse of its first F-16s – what can it tell us?
After more than a year of waiting, F-16s finally fly in the Ukrainian skies. President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled two of the first U.S.-made fighter jets sporting blue-and-yellow roundels and a Ukrainian coat of arms in a ceremony on Aug. 4, confirming earlier media reports. While providing littl…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.