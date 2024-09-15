The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Netherlands unable to fulfill complete Patriot delivery after unnamed partner backs out, media reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 15, 2024 11:14 AM 1 min read
A Patriot air defense launcher in an undated picture. (German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An agreement for the Netherlands to provide Ukraine with a full Patriot air defense system has fallen through after an unnamed ally working with the country backed out, local media reported.

In June, the Netherlands announced that it would provide radar and launch components for a Patriot system, and that it had found another country to provide the additional necessary parts.

The radar components provided by the Netherlands were recently transferred, NL Times reported on Sept 13., but it is still in discussions to find the remaining parts from other countries.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Defense Ministry told the news outlet that "the Ministry was "recently" informed "that the previously mentioned commitment by an ally is not being honored."

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine received its first Patriot battery from the U.S. in the first half of 2023.

With more batteries arriving since then, the U.S.' most advanced anti-air system has proved crucial in protecting the sky from Russian attacks.

Netherlands to supply Patriot system to Ukraine together with another country
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that the Netherlands will supply another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine together with another country, Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau (ANP) reported on June 21.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.