Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Netherlands may provide Ukraine with 18 Leopard 2 tanks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 10:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the Netherlands is considering buying 18 Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which it leases from Germany, to provide them to Ukraine.

“We leased them (tanks), which means we can buy them and donate (to Ukraine),” he said in an interview with the Frankfurte Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. “But there is no decision yet,” he added.

Earlier in the day, ABC News reported that 12 countries have agreed to give Ukraine around 100 Leopard 2 tanks after Berlin authorizes the re-export of the German-made tanks. The agreements were made at the recent Ramstein defense summit on Jan. 20, according to the official cited by ABC News.

At the summit, Berlin made no decision to provide the long-anticipated Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or approve their supply by other countries. As tanks are made in Germany, the country’s approval is needed for their delivery.

However, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Jan. 24, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the country will provide Ukraine with long-anticipated tanks while also authorizing the supply of Leopard 2 tanks by third countries. Berlin hasn’t confirmed the report yet.

Spiegel: Germany decides to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.