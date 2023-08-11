Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Netherlands hands over 6 mobile medical complexes to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek August 11, 2023 5:40 PM 1 min read
The Netherlands handed over six mobile medical centers to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Aug. 11, 2023. (Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service announced on Aug. 11 that the Netherlands donated six mobile medical complexes.

According to the report, the complexes will enable the State Border Guard Service to set up medical and evacuation support according to NATO standards.

Medics will be able to deploy a full-fledged field hospital with its own operating room, pre-operative room, laboratory, and sterilization room, the borders guards said.

On July 4, the Dutch government pledged a $128 million aid package for Ukraine, dedicated to its humanitarian and economic needs. The announcement was followed by a delivery of a field hospital to the State Border Guard Service on July 7.

Report: Ukraine’s healthcare system suffered over 1,000 attacks over full-scale war
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian hospitals, medical workers, and healthcare infrastructure suffered at least 1,014 attacks, according to a report by a coalition of Ukrainian and international institutions published on Aug. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
