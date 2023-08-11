Netherlands hands over 6 mobile medical complexes to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service announced on Aug. 11 that the Netherlands donated six mobile medical complexes.

According to the report, the complexes will enable the State Border Guard Service to set up medical and evacuation support according to NATO standards.

Medics will be able to deploy a full-fledged field hospital with its own operating room, pre-operative room, laboratory, and sterilization room, the borders guards said.

On July 4, the Dutch government pledged a $128 million aid package for Ukraine, dedicated to its humanitarian and economic needs. The announcement was followed by a delivery of a field hospital to the State Border Guard Service on July 7.