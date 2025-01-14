Skip to content
Germany continues talks on $3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Pistorius says

by Kateryna Hodunova January 14, 2025 10:05 PM 2 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius talks to the media during the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein air base on March 19, 2024, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government is still discussing a proposed 3 billion euros ($3.09 billion) aid package for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Jan. 14, according to Ukrinform.

Pistorius, who made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, met with Ukrainian officials to discuss defense industry cooperation, including boosting joint ventures and direct procurement of Ukrainian defense production with European funds.

"We have prepared everything we need, but we are still in the process of negotiations within the government because there is still the issue of funds that are not yet available because there is still no budget," Pistorius said.

Pistorius assured that Germany’s support for Ukraine would remain "reliable, unwavering, committed, and energetic" regardless of the outcome of Germany’s Feb. 23 elections.

On Jan. 9, Der Spiegel reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blocked an additional military aid package, allegedly arguing that the 4 billion euros ($4.1 billion) already allocated for 2025, along with funds from a $50 billion G7 loan financed by frozen Russian assets, should suffice. Pistorius denied the report, stating that no final decision on the funding had been made.

Germany, under Scholz’s leadership, has become Ukraine’s second-largest military donor after the U.S., though Scholz has faced criticism for his cautious stance on key issues, including his refusal to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

