Negotiations between Ukraine and China underway to expand agricultural exports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is currently in discussions with China to expand exports of various agricultural products, according to a statement on Oct. 31 by Oleh Osiian, the First Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Osiian noted that the intention is to establish seven new markets, and for Ukraine to export peas, wheat flour, livestock feed, beef, corn, poultry, and wild-caught aquatic products.

The protocols for these exports are at different stages of development and approval, with the pea protocol nearing completion in Ukraine and awaiting consideration by Chinese authorities.

Draft protocols for poultry and fish are also under review, while the protocol for wild-caught aquatic products has passed domestic approval and is pending final approval from China.

Meanwhile, China's already robust economic ties with Russia have grown stronger since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Trade between Russia and China has surged by 121% since 2021, underscoring the Chinese role as Moscow's economic lifeline.

China’s official position on the war has been “neutral," and Beijing has tried to play both sides in order to maximize economic benefit and increase geopolitical influence.