Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, China, Ukraine, Exports, Trade, Agriculture
Edit post

Negotiations between Ukraine and China underway to expand agricultural exports

by Sonya Bandouil November 1, 2024 5:02 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) in Guangzhou, China on July 24, 2024. (China's Foreign Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is currently in discussions with China to expand exports of various agricultural products, according to a statement on Oct. 31 by Oleh Osiian, the First Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Osiian noted that the intention is to establish seven new markets, and for Ukraine to export peas, wheat flour, livestock feed, beef, corn, poultry, and wild-caught aquatic products.

The protocols for these exports are at different stages of development and approval, with the pea protocol nearing completion in Ukraine and awaiting consideration by Chinese authorities.

Draft protocols for poultry and fish are also under review, while the protocol for wild-caught aquatic products has passed domestic approval and is pending final approval from China.

Meanwhile, China's already robust economic ties with Russia have grown stronger since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Trade between Russia and China has surged by 121% since 2021, underscoring the Chinese role as Moscow's economic lifeline.

China’s official position on the war has been “neutral," and Beijing has tried to play both sides in order to maximize economic benefit and increase geopolitical influence.

EU to increase capacity to export electricity to Ukraine to 2.1 gigawatts ahead of winter
The new limit will take effect on Dec. 1, 2024, and operators will be able to review it monthly starting in March 2025.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:25 PM

Kyiv still waiting for MiG-29 fighter jets from Warsaw, Zelensky says.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in July that Warsaw may provide Kyiv with additional Soviet-made fighter jets if it can find a replacement. Following Zelensky's calls to speed up the transfer, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, "Poland makes decisions based on its security and has already done everything it can for Ukraine."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.