NBC News: US intel chief says Russia is using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it

U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Dec. 3 that Russian forces in Ukraine are burning through ammunition faster than the country’s defense industry can replace it.

NBC reported citing the Pentagon that last month, Russia was firing off a "staggering 20,000 artillery rounds a day," even as it has suffered a series of setbacks on the battlefield. Haines told NBC News that Russia was using up precision munitions even faster than its conventional ammunition.