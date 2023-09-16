Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Navy speaker: Russia moved three amphibious boats out of Black Sea after shipyard attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2023 8:47 PM 2 min read
A purported photo of the aftermath of a strike against the Sevmorzavod ship repair facility in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian navy moved three amphibious landing boats out of the Black Sea and into the Azov Sea, Ukrainian Navy Speaker Dmytro Pletenchuk mentioned during a question and answer session.

A Russian landing boat and a submarine were allegedly damaged in Crimea during a Sept. 13 attack by Ukraine. Pletenchuk said that the ship that was hit, Minsk, can't be restored because of the nature of the damage and its advanced age.  

His statement echoed British intelligence, whose report stated that the Minsk was almost certainly destroyed. The submarine Rostov-on-Don, meanwhile, took catastrophic damage and would take a huge investment of time and money to restore.

Ukraine's attack on Sept. 13 targeted the Sevmorzavod shipyard, important for maintaining ships in the Black Sea. Some of it was damaged, possibly slowing down its ability to repair Russian warships.

Ukrainian forces also hit a Russian S-400 missile installation, the second in several weeks, with damage believed to be high. This weakens Russia's air defense over Crimea and the land and sea around it, making its ships and land forces more vulnerable.

Crimea is critical for its naval infrastructure and line of supply for the Russian forces in Ukraine. Russian warships are important missile platforms that attack Odesa and other parts of Ukraine.

Russia’s southern mistake — Surovikin lines, Gerasimov tactics
The Zaporizhzhia front has been abuzz with news of Ukrainians breaking through Russia’s first defensive line and chiseling away at a breach in the second. “They’re widening that breach at this stage to enable the flow of armored vehicles and logistics so they can exploit it,” Michael Kofman,
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.