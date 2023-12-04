Skip to content
Navy: Sea mine that washed ashore in Odesa Oblast disabled

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2023 9:15 PM 2 min read
Barrier nets installed on a beach to block access to the Black Sea due to the danger of mines in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 4, 2022. (Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
A sea mine that washed ashore near the town of Prymorske in Odesa Oblast after recent storms was disabled by counter-mine units from Ukraine's navy, according to an announcement by the navy's official Facebook page on Dec. 4.

The navy said that "the coasts and coastal waters of the Black Sea remain a fairly dangerous zone due to the threat of mines, in particular, during stormy weather."

Hundreds of sea mines, deployed by both Russia and Ukraine, are spread throughout the Black Sea. On several occasions, civilian ships or navy ships belonging to countries not party to the war have struck sea mines since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Sea mines have also killed and wounded civilians at beaches and in the Black Sea.

The flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in June 2023, which was blown up by Russian forces, has also dislodged landmines and swept them into the Black Sea, leading to an increased threat of them ending up on Ukrainian seashores.

Several beaches in Odesa officially reopened in August 2023, made possible by the installation of anti-mine nets.

Bloomberg reported on Nov. 20 that NATO members Bulgaria, Turkey, and Romania were close to agreeing on the creation of a joint mine-clearing force to address the issue of mines drifting into their respective territorial waters.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
