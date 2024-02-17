Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Alexei Navalny
Navalny's team confirms his death, blames Putin for his murder

by Nate Ostiller February 17, 2024 1:28 PM 1 min read
A portrait of Alexei Navalny, candles and flowers are left at a memorial in Paris on Feb. 16, 2024, after the announcement that the Kremlin's most prominent critic had died in an Arctic prison. (Ian Langsdon/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh confirmed his death on Feb. 17, saying that he was "murdered" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The confirmation came a day after Navalny's death was first reported by the Russian prison he was detained in.

"Navalny's death occurred on Feb. 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time, according to the official message to Alexei’s mother," Yarmysh said.

"An employee of the colony said that the body of Navalny is now in Salekhard. It was picked up by investigators from (Russia's Investigative Committee). Now they are conducting 'investigations' with him. We demand that Alexei Navalny's body be handed over to his family immediately."

His team also released a video on YouTube entitled, "Alexei Navalny was murdered. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin murdered him."

Leaders around the world condemned Russia for Navalny's death and have held Putin responsible.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.