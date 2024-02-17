Navalny's team confirms his death, blames Putin for his murder

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh confirmed his death on Feb. 17, saying that he was "murdered" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The confirmation came a day after Navalny's death was first reported by the Russian prison he was detained in.

"Navalny's death occurred on Feb. 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time, according to the official message to Alexei’s mother," Yarmysh said.

"An employee of the colony said that the body of Navalny is now in Salekhard. It was picked up by investigators from (Russia's Investigative Committee). Now they are conducting 'investigations' with him. We demand that Alexei Navalny's body be handed over to his family immediately."

His team also released a video on YouTube entitled, "Alexei Navalny was murdered. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin murdered him."

Leaders around the world condemned Russia for Navalny's death and have held Putin responsible.