This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Ukraine, Russia, War, United States
Edit post

NATO unlikely to issue membership invite to Ukraine at upcoming meeting, Reuters reports

by Dmytro Basmat December 3, 2024 6:17 AM 2 min read
Flags of Ukraine and NATO seen during a rally in London, England, on July 10, 2024. (Olha Kharchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO countries will likely sidestep Ukraine's call to provide the embattled country with an invitation into the military alliance during the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial Meeting on Dec. 3-4, Reuters reported, citing multiple diplomats.

"It will take weeks and months to get consensus," an unnamed senior NATO diplomat told Reuters on the condition of anonymity. "I don't see that happening tomorrow, I would be very surprised."

Kyiv submitted its application to join NATO in September 2022, and in July 2024, the alliance affirmed Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership" — although Ukraine has not received any definitive news about its future accession.

The comments come as Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha asked on Nov. 29 that his NATO counterparts issue an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance during the meeting in Brussels.

"I urge you to endorse the decision to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance as one of the outcomes of the NATO Foreign Ministerial Meeting on Dec. 3-4," Sybiha wrote at the time, pointing at the threat of Russian escalation through its use of the new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, as well as the involvement of North Korean troops.

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky also suggested ending the "hot phase" of war along Ukraine's eastern front in exchange for NATO membership, not immediately including occupied territories.

In separate comments on a potential invite on Dec. 1, Zelensky said that the alliance's Article 5 collective defense principle may not apply to Ukrainian territories facing active combat if Ukraine were to join NATO.

Amid a recent shift in rhetoric, Zelensky said in in interview with Japan's Kyodo News that Ukraine might have to liberate some Russian-held territories through diplomatic means after the country's NATO membership becomes certain, as the country's military "lacks the strength" to do so immediately.

Despite Ukraine's pleas to join the alliance, a senior U.S. official told Reuters that the Dec. 3-4 meeting would focus on bringing Ukraine into the strongest possible position next year, "going into possible negotiations."

"The best way to (support Ukraine) is to surge money, munitions, and mobilization," the U.S. official added.

The comments comes as the Biden administration continues to make series of decisions aimed at giving Kyiv leverage in future negotiations, ahead of the January inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump — who has criticized military support for Kyiv.

Zelensky, who has repeatedly called on partners to issue a membership invitation to Kyiv, previously said that Ukraine will join NATO only after Russia's full-scale war ends.

France, UK discuss deploying troops to Ukraine for ceasefire monitoring, sources tell RFE/RL
The official, who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly, noted that these discussions happen in individual capitals, not within NATO.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:35 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day.

Russian forces launched 110 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Fifty-two were shot down, 50 were lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures, and six flew to Belarus and Russia, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.