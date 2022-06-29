Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NATO pledges to increase its support for Ukraine

by Anastasiia Lapatina June 29, 2022 10:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

As part of its new strategic vision, NATO members have pledged to further step up their support for Ukraine, agreeing on a strengthened military aid package.

During a three-day summit held in Madrid from June 28-30, NATO heads of state and governments endorsed a new NATO 2022 Strategic Concept outlining the alliance’s priorities and approaches to security for the next decade.

The Madrid Summit Declaration, passed separately by NATO members also on June 29, said that the newly agreed aid package for Ukraine will accelerate the delivery of non-lethal defense equipment and improve Ukraine’s cyber defenses and resilience. It will also support the modernization of Ukraine’s defense sector, and the country’s long-term efforts of post-war reconstruction and reforms.

The new strategy, the first of its kind since 2010, also singles out Russia as “the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area,” according to the Strategic Concept.

The alliance noted, however, that it does not seek confrontation with Russia, but can’t consider it a partner due to Russia’s hostility around the world.

“We remain willing to keep open channels of communication with Moscow to manage and mitigate risks, prevent escalation and increase transparency,” the concept stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who joined the NATO Madrid Summit via a video call, called on the alliance to reconsider its eastern flank.

"NATO's open-door policy should not resemble the old ticket barriers in Kyiv’s underground: they are open, and when you approach, they close up until you pay. Has Ukraine not paid enough yet? Is our contribution to the defense of Europe and the whole civilization still insufficient? What else is needed?" Zelensky emphasized.

At the end of the summit, NATO also formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, which will bring the alliance to 32 members.

Anastasiia Lapatina
Reporter
Anastasiia Lapatina is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on politics and human rights in conflict zones and issues in Russia-occupied Crimea. She holds a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia in Canada.Read more
