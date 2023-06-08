Stoltenberg urges NATO members to aid with Kakhovka disaster aftermath

This audio is created with AI assistance

On June 8, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on the members of the Alliance to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the wake of the Kakhovka dam disaster.

Stoltenberg said this after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, bringing together NATO ambassadors and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Some of Ukraine's partners have already provided millions in aid, with individual countries pledging to send water tanks, pumps, water filters, and shelter equipment.

NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center, the Alliance's civil emergency response mechanism, has shared a detailed list of Ukraine's most urgent needs with NATO allies and partners.

Stoltenberg also reminded that immediate, medium, and long-term support for Ukraine will be a key topic in the upcoming July NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, triggering a large-scale humanitarian and environmental crisis.