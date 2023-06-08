Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Stoltenberg urges NATO members to aid with Kakhovka disaster aftermath

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 11:05 PM 1 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stands during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 10, 2017. (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On June 8, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on the members of the Alliance to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the wake of the Kakhovka dam disaster.

Stoltenberg said this after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, bringing together NATO ambassadors and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Some of Ukraine's partners have already provided millions in aid, with individual countries pledging to send water tanks, pumps, water filters, and shelter equipment.

NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center, the Alliance's civil emergency response mechanism, has shared a detailed list of Ukraine's most urgent needs with NATO allies and partners.

Stoltenberg also reminded that immediate, medium, and long-term support for Ukraine will be a key topic in the upcoming July NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, triggering a large-scale humanitarian and environmental crisis.

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
