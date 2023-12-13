Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, News Feed
Edit post

NATO budget jumps 12% in 2024

by Lance Luo December 14, 2023 12:48 AM 1 min read
F-35 Lightning stealth jet photographed on December 8, 2023. (Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO on Dec. 13 announced its 2024 military budget will increase by 12% to 2.03 billion euros and its civil budget by 18.2% to 438.1 million euros.

“Common-funded budgets strengthen NATO, providing major capabilities, enabling deterrence, defense and interoperability, and supporting consultation and decision-making at the highest levels," the alliance noted.

Ukraine has long sought to join the 31-member bloc, but Brussels has not offered Kyiv a concrete roadmap to full membership.

Many U.S. policymakers argue that NATO allies ride free off of Washington's massive defense spending and commitment to defend Europe, and boosting spending has been a sensitive subject.

Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said increased spending will effectively address shared security concerns and “common funding demonstrates Allied solidarity and collective will. In turbulent times, we need this more than ever.”

NATO official wants ‘military Schengen’ in Europe, sparking threats from Kremlin
The Kremlin criticized on Nov. 24 a NATO official’s proposition for a military analog for the Schengen Area in Europe, issuing threats in response, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
5:33 PM

Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos.

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.