NATO budget jumps 12% in 2024

NATO on Dec. 13 announced its 2024 military budget will increase by 12% to 2.03 billion euros and its civil budget by 18.2% to 438.1 million euros.

“Common-funded budgets strengthen NATO, providing major capabilities, enabling deterrence, defense and interoperability, and supporting consultation and decision-making at the highest levels," the alliance noted.

Ukraine has long sought to join the 31-member bloc, but Brussels has not offered Kyiv a concrete roadmap to full membership.

Many U.S. policymakers argue that NATO allies ride free off of Washington's massive defense spending and commitment to defend Europe, and boosting spending has been a sensitive subject.

Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said increased spending will effectively address shared security concerns and “common funding demonstrates Allied solidarity and collective will. In turbulent times, we need this more than ever.”