NATO believes Russian military buildup near Ukraine’s border is not a bluff

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of NATO, said that the alliance is not dismissing the possibility of a deeper Russian incursion into Ukraine, due to its history of invading its neighbors.

Stoltenberg made the statement in a comment to German publication Welt am Sonntag on Nov. 27, following alarming Western reports about Russia amassing 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border.

Stoltenberg added that NATO will continue to support Ukraine “politically and practically” and called on Russia to deescalate the situation, while also warning against any further aggression.