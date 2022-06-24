Ukraine extends deal with Pfizer to secure 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

(kyivcity.gov.ua)

The U.S. pharmaceutical will deliver the vaccines in 2022-2023, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko announced on Nov. 23.

Ukraine has fully vaccinated 10.2 million people, or 25% of the population. A delayed rollout and widespread vaccine skepticism have slowed down the vaccination drive, putting stress on the country’s health care system.

Lyashko said the country is moving towards the target set out by the World Health Organization to fully vaccinate 40% of the adult population by the end of the year.