NATO chief alarmed by Russia’s military buildup, says alliance stands by Ukraine

(Maxar Technologies)

"We see an unusual concentration of troops, and we know that Russia has been willing to use these types of military capabilities before to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 15.

Following the alliance’s statement, French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin that France is ready to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

On Nov. 14, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told the Financial Times that “there’s a high chance of destabilization in Ukraine this winter.”

The U.S. had earlier warned European allies that Russia may be planning further actions against Ukraine. According to Ukrainian military estimates, Russia has amassed 92,000 ground troops on its border.