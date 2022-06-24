Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
3 Ukrainian women, 11 children repatriated from Syrian refugee camp al-Hawl

November 22, 2021 2:01 amby Anastasiia Lapatina
The families arrived in Ukraine from war-torn Syria on Nov. 22. All of them have received necessary medical checkups, Alyona Savchuk, a Ukrainian journalist who is in touch with the repatriated families, told the Kyiv Independent. Two of the three families are planning to resettle in Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine.

Seven more Ukrainian women and 12 children are still waiting to be repatriated from Syria, and the government is working to bring them back, the President’s Office said.

Al-Hawl, a crowded refugee camp in northeastern Syria, houses 70,000 people, mostly women who were once married to ISIS fighters, along with their children. The Red Cross has described the conditions in al-Hawl as “appalling.”

Anastasiia Lapatina is a national reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on politics and human rights, publishing stories about Crimea, Donbas, and Ukrainians in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Gaza. She’s currently finishing a BA in International Relations at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

