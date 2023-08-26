Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
National Resistance Center: Residents forced back into evacuated front-line settlements

by Abbey Fenbert August 26, 2023 6:46 AM 1 min read
A family arrives at an evacuation center after fleeing Russian-occupied Tokmak. (Photo by Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities in occupied regions of Ukraine are forcing residents to return to previously evacuated settlements on the front line, the National Resistance Center reported on Aug. 25.

The Center said that Ukrainians who had earlier been deported to Berdiansk due to heavy fighting were being sent back to front-line homes in Tokmak and Vasylivka.

People living in these communities are essentially "human shields," the Center said.

According to the report, Russian authorities are also planning to open schools on the front.

Along with the danger posed to schoolchildren due to intense fighting in the area, Russian troops may use schools as makeshift military bases. The official explanation for military presence in schools is to provide additional security for students.

"However, in reality, the vacant floors are used by combat units of the Russian Armed Forces," the Center said.

Russian-installed proxies in the occupied regions have conducted forced evacuation campaigns as part of their efforts to depopulate Ukrainian territory and pressure residents to take Russian passports.

By the same token, occupying authorities prevented evacuation from areas flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
